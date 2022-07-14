Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Serbian duo out of Hungarian Grand Prix

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 10:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2nd seeded duo Kazakhstani Anna Danilina Serbian Aleksandra Krunic crashed out of the first round of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Serbian tandem was eliminated by Hungarian Timea Babos and Fanny Stollar 6-3, 4-6, 8-10 in 1h 54 minutes. During the match Danilina and Krunic failed to his any aces and made three double faults.

Next Babos and Stollar will face off with another Hungarian pair Anna Bondar and Panna Udvardy.

It bears to remind that this past weekend Anna Danilina paired with Dutch Rosalle Van der Hoek won the ITF’s Hartono W100 Versmond title in Germany.


Фото: sports.kz

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
