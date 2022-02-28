Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh Senators take part in winter OSCE PA session

    28 February 2022, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament took part in the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

    The hybrid mode session's agenda included the sessions of the Standing Committee, three General Committees of the Parliamentary Assembly as well as the debates themed Security guarantees and the indivisibility of security in Europe: role of OSCE.

    During the event, the OSCE General Secretary, heads of the organization's institutions as well as the Parliamentary Assembly Chairman delivered their speeches.

    Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov who also holds the role of Special Representative of the OSCE PA on Sustainable Development Goals reported in the work done.

    The winter session also saw the participation of Senators Akmaral Alnazarova, Gumar Dyussembayev, and Kairat Kozhamzharov.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    OSCE Senate Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh PM Smailov takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Head of State receives OSCE PA President
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP