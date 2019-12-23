Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senators partake in observer mission of IPA CIS, OSCE PA of elections in Uzbekistan

    23 December 2019, 18:10

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Senators Yerbolat Mukayev and Gumar Dyusembayev have participated in the mission of observers of the IPA CIS and the OSCE PA of the elections in Uzbekistan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Senate of Kazakhstan Parliament.

    IPA CIS observers consisting of 38 representatives of parliaments of seven IPA CIS member states monitored the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    IPA CIS observers visited 3 district election commissions and 145 polling stations.

    Basing on the monitoring results IPA CIS observers came to the conclusion that the electoral legislation of Uzbekistan provided necessary conditions for holding democratic elections in the country.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Senate
