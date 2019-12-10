Go to the main site
    Kazakh senators meet with President of Tatarstan

    10 December 2019, 12:59

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Speaker of Kazakh Senate Askar Shakirov and other members of the Kazakh Parliament held a meeting with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Kazan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

    Attending the meeting were Co-Chairman of the Cooperation Commission between the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, Kazakhstani senators Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Olga Perepechina, Talgat Mussabayev, and Vladimir Volkov.

    At the onset of the meeting the President of Tatarstan stressed it is important to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan at the inter-parliamentary level.

    Askar Shakirov, in turn, emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in the development of dynamic cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan, being one of the leading and economically developed parts of the Russian Federation.

    «Our peoples share common historical and cultural roots. Currently, the relations between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan demonstrate high dynamics of development in all areas,» he added.

    The meeting further focused on the reopening of suspended direct Nur-Sultan-Kazan flights, development of bilateral trade turnover, expansion of cooperation in science and education.

    It is worth mentioning that over 1,300 students from Kazakhstan study at the universities in Tatarstan.

