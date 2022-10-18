Kazakh Senators familiarize with AIFC’s activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A group of Senators led by Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament, visited the Astana International Financial Center, Kazinform cites the press service of the chamber.

The Senators familiarized with the work of the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Center, Astana Financial Services Authority, Expat Center, and AIFC Business Development Group.

During the visit, the Senators were presented with the main projects and initiatives of the AIFC, including ones aimed at attracting major foreign capital, developing human capital and creative economy, as well as the activity of the Center on further development of the AIFC jurisdiction.

Ashimbayev highlighted the role the AIFC plays in the development of the national economy and international cooperation.

For his part, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelibetov spoke about the results of the Center's Development Strategy, further plans for its implementation, and noted the need for further strengthening of interaction with the Parliament.





Photo: senate.parlam.kz



















