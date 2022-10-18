Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament
Kazakh Senators familiarize with AIFC’s activity
18 October 2022, 21:41

Kazakh Senators familiarize with AIFC’s activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A group of Senators led by Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament, visited the Astana International Financial Center, Kazinform cites the press service of the chamber.

The Senators familiarized with the work of the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Center, Astana Financial Services Authority, Expat Center, and AIFC Business Development Group.

During the visit, the Senators were presented with the main projects and initiatives of the AIFC, including ones aimed at attracting major foreign capital, developing human capital and creative economy, as well as the activity of the Center on further development of the AIFC jurisdiction.

Ashimbayev highlighted the role the AIFC plays in the development of the national economy and international cooperation.

For his part, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelibetov spoke about the results of the Center's Development Strategy, further plans for its implementation, and noted the need for further strengthening of interaction with the Parliament.


Photo: senate.parlam.kz






Related news
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meet
AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meet
AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
AIFC holds National Workshop on Data Policy 2022
AIFC Tech Hub holds panel session at Int'l PLUS-forum
Senators adopt law «On Constitutional Court»
Exchange Traded Notes with exposure to global real estate market are listed at AIX
Kazakhstan and Slovakia debate interparliamentary coop issues
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive