Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakh Senator suggests launching agrarian TV channel

    28 February 2020, 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate deputy Duissengazy Mussin suggested launching a specialized channel for farmers, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the key problem of rural development is a lack of information.

    «Farmers should be aware of advanced technologies, measures of state support, legislation amendments, marketing,» the deputy told parliamentary hearings on the agro-industrial complex development.

    «It is crucial to promote the industry, promulgate science, advanced experience and know-how. To this end it is essential to build a specialized TV channel for farmers,» he resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Agro-industrial complex development Senate Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev