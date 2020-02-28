Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senator suggests launching agrarian TV channel

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 February 2020, 13:40
Kazakh Senator suggests launching agrarian TV channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate deputy Duissengazy Mussin suggested launching a specialized channel for farmers, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the key problem of rural development is a lack of information.

«Farmers should be aware of advanced technologies, measures of state support, legislation amendments, marketing,» the deputy told parliamentary hearings on the agro-industrial complex development.

«It is crucial to promote the industry, promulgate science, advanced experience and know-how. To this end it is essential to build a specialized TV channel for farmers,» he resumed.


