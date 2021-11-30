Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Cuban Ambassador Emilio Pevida Pupo meet

    30 November 2021, 18:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security of the Kazakh Senate Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed held a meeting with Cuban Ambassador to Kazakhstan Emilio Pevida Pupo, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    During the meeting the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cuba in the political realm and international arena as well as the similarity in a number of issues, including non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and disarmament was highlighted.

    Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed noted the progressive development of bilateral interaction and expansion of treaty and legal basis between the countries. In this regard, he expressed hope for the completion of the official domestic negotiation of the agreement on short-term visa-free travels between the countries. According to him, the document could serve as an impetus to the strengthening of trade and economic and investment cooperation.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

