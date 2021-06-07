Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Brazilian Ambassador Rubem Barbosa meet

    7 June 2021, 17:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Senate International Relations, Defense, and Security Committee Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed has met with Brazilian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rubem Barbosa, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

    At the meeting, Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed stated that Kazakhstan was and is the reliable partner of Brazil in Central Asia.

    «For us, Brazil is among key partners in Latin America, authoritative economic and political player in the international arena, BRICS and G20 member country,» said the senator.

    The sides shared the views on economic, social and cultural, and political interaction between the countries.

    According to Mr. Kul-Mukhammed, strengthening of contacts between the two Parliaments will be an important element of political dialogue.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region