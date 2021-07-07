Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senator appointed Deputy Chairman of OSCE PA

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 July 2021, 11:50
Kazakh Senator appointed Deputy Chairman of OSCE PA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov took part in the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) held in Vienne, Austria, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The OSCE parliamentarians debated the PA current activities and priorities, took decisions on pressing issues of the international agenda. On the sidelines of the plenary session Shakirov met with heads of national delegations of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Denmark, Lithuania, the U.S., Finland, Sweden, including new head of the OSCE PA Margareta Sederfelt. He told them about three packages of demographic reforms realized at the initiative of Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

