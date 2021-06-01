Kazakh Senate Vice Speakers, Swedish Riksdag member Margareta Cederfelt discussed inter-parliamentary interaction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Senate Askar Shakirov presented to his Swedish counterpart Margareta Cederfelt three presidential packages of political reforms in Kazakhstan, including those related to election legislation, peaceful assemblies, public control, improving criminal justice, strengthening the status and expanding the powers of the national Ombudsman, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of Parliament.

The Vice Speaker of the Riksdag emphasized the positive role of Kazakhstan as an active member of the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly, its high potential and authority in international relations.

When discussing issues on the international agenda, special attention was paid to the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the world community in its settlement. In this regard, the contribution of our country to this process was noted.

The parties noted the important role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region, as well as the positive experience of the country in peacekeeping, bearing in mind the Astana process for settlement of the situation in Syria and the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to develop a mechanism for resolving border incidents within the framework of the next consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on countering the coronavirus pandemic. Margareta Cederfelt welcomed the measures taken by Kazakhstan to combat the pandemic, including the development of the Kazakh vaccine QazVac and the proposal of the Head of State for the World Health Organization to implement a pilot project in Kazakhstan to increase the capacity of Central Asian countries under the One Health program.

A separate place in the conversation was taken by the discussion of issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, including interaction at the level of the legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Sweden, both in bilateral and multilateral formats. The parties spoke out in favor of intensifying inter-parliamentary, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties between the countries.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Committee on International relations, defense and security Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.