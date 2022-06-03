Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker, TURKPA Observer Mission reps hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Askar Shakirov, the Vice Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, met with the representatives of the TURKPA International Observer Mission to monitor the national referendum to be held in Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

As stated there, Kazakhstan which made a great contribution to the development of the TURKPA attaches great importance to the inter-parliamentary cooperation within the organization.

The TURKPA representatives got acquainted with the key aspects of the constitutional reform initiated by the Head of State. «The amendments to the Constitution are purposed to build a New Kazakhstan that in a bid to restore justice and equality of all citizens of Kazakhstan, to establish the system of checks and balances of the power,» the Vice Speaker said.

He stressed that the referendum ahead is focused on the requests and suggestions of the people of Kazakhstan.