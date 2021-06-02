Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker, High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Senate Chairman Askar Shakirov and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda held a meeting to discuss prospects for cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The meeting focused on the key political changes taking place in the country at the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State as well as the changes in electoral legislation.

It also focused on establishing a legislative framework for online petitions for the country’s citizens to make their proposals as well as improving legislations on the combat against tortures, human trafficking, protection of children from cyberbullying.

Askar Shakirov informed his interlocutor on the development of the draft law on the human rights commissioner in Kazakhstan envisaged in the third presidential package of political reforms.

Joining of Kazakhstan to the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on a communications procedure and Optional Protocol to the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities was noted as priority human rights goals for 2021/22. The roadmaps to join the said documents are in place.

High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda welcomed the changes Kazakhstan undergoes and expressed willingness to provide the support needed for the human rights institution in its work.