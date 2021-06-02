Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker, High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2021, 10:39
Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker, High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Senate Chairman Askar Shakirov and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda held a meeting to discuss prospects for cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The meeting focused on the key political changes taking place in the country at the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State as well as the changes in electoral legislation.

It also focused on establishing a legislative framework for online petitions for the country’s citizens to make their proposals as well as improving legislations on the combat against tortures, human trafficking, protection of children from cyberbullying.

Askar Shakirov informed his interlocutor on the development of the draft law on the human rights commissioner in Kazakhstan envisaged in the third presidential package of political reforms.

Joining of Kazakhstan to the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on a communications procedure and Optional Protocol to the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities was noted as priority human rights goals for 2021/22. The roadmaps to join the said documents are in place.

High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Richard Komenda welcomed the changes Kazakhstan undergoes and expressed willingness to provide the support needed for the human rights institution in its work.


UN   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023