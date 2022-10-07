7 October 2022, 17:42

Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker attends G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chairwoman of the Kazakh Parliament’s Senate Olga Perepechina attended the 8th Summit of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers held in Indonesia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Upper Chamber of Parliament.

During the event, Olga Perepechina and her colleagues discussed the current issues of accelerating sustainable development and ‘green’ economy, further formation of effective parliament and dynamic democracy, enhancement of social integration and gender equality, as well as expansion of rights and opportunities for women.

In addition, during the Summit the parliamentarians voiced questions and proposals on strengthening of trade and economic and investment cooperation between the G20 countries.

Following the event, agreement on further interaction within interparliamentary cooperation was reached.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz












