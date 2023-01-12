Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The newly elected upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament will consist of new faces, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ahead of the elections to the Kazakh Senate slated for 14 January 2023, Speaker Ashimbayev revealed that only 3-4 current members of the upper chamber will join the new composition, but only in case they are supported by the deputies of maslikhats.

He also stressed that it is up to the deputies of the maslikhats to decide who joins the Senate.

«The majority of incoming senators are new people, new faces,» said Maulen Ashimbayev, adding that it is expected by the society.

According to the Central Election Commission, 130 candidates for the seat in the Kazakh Senate were put forward from 29 November till 14 December 2022.



