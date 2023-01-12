Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev

    12 January 2023, 16:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The newly elected upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament will consist of new faces, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Ahead of the elections to the Kazakh Senate slated for 14 January 2023, Speaker Ashimbayev revealed that only 3-4 current members of the upper chamber will join the new composition, but only in case they are supported by the deputies of maslikhats.

    He also stressed that it is up to the deputies of the maslikhats to decide who joins the Senate.

    «The majority of incoming senators are new people, new faces,» said Maulen Ashimbayev, adding that it is expected by the society.

    According to the Central Election Commission, 130 candidates for the seat in the Kazakh Senate were put forward from 29 November till 14 December 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
    January 14. Today's Birthdays
    Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
    President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan