    Kazakh Senate Speaker, WHO reps debate healthcare issues

    13 February 2020, 18:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayev met with Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    Deputies of the Kazakh Senate, Dr Tereza Kasaeva, the Director of the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Programme in the Communicable Diseases Cluster, Kazakh healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov attended the meeting.

    Those present debated promising direction in pursuing the state policy in healthcare protection and promotion of maternal and child health, HIV/AIDS prophylaxis and prevention, sanitary service upgrading, and family social support.

    The Kazakh Speaker expressed gratitude for WHO support in promoting Astana Declaration on primary health care.

    In his turn, Hans Kluge thanked Kazakhstan for the measures taken to prevent coronavirus spread.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

