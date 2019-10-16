Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker visits AIFC

    16 October 2019, 21:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Kazakh Senate, led by Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIF), the Chamber’s press service reports.

    AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told those gathered about the centre, its bodies and organizations, briefed on the elaboration of the updated AIFC Development Strategy which takes into consideration the latest trends of the global financial market.

    In his words, the key goal of the AIFC is to contribute to strengthening the country’s economy. The centre is purposed to tackle issues connected with the development of local capital markets and integration with the world markets, raise the country’s investment attractiveness in the long-term perspective.

    The Senators also met with AIFC Court representatives, International Arbitration Centre, AFSA, Astana International Exchange, etc. They were presented the key trends of the AIFC development, such as Islamic finance, financial technologies, green finance.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Senate Astana International Financial Centre
