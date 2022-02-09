Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Uzbek Legislative Chamber Chairman meet

    9 February 2022, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Nuriddinjon Ismailov, Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports the press service of the Senate.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Chairman stressed that the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan established between the two countries should be maintained and promoted in terms of legislative bodies of the countries.

    On his part, Nuriddinjon Ismailov noted that Uzbekistan welcomes the implementation of the reforms initiated by the Kazakh President. He highlighted that many initiates of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have great significance to his country as well as the entire Central Asian region. He expressed confidence that the newly established Interparliamentary Cooperation Council will contribute greatly to the strengthening of interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    During the meeting, it was marked that the bilateral cooperation is supported and strengthened by interaction within international platforms, including the CIS IPA.


