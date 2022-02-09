Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate Speaker, Uzbek Legislative Chamber Chairman meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 February 2022, 21:00
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Uzbek Legislative Chamber Chairman meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Nuriddinjon Ismailov, Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Chairman stressed that the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan established between the two countries should be maintained and promoted in terms of legislative bodies of the countries.

On his part, Nuriddinjon Ismailov noted that Uzbekistan welcomes the implementation of the reforms initiated by the Kazakh President. He highlighted that many initiates of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have great significance to his country as well as the entire Central Asian region. He expressed confidence that the newly established Interparliamentary Cooperation Council will contribute greatly to the strengthening of interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, it was marked that the bilateral cooperation is supported and strengthened by interaction within international platforms, including the CIS IPA.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Senate   Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11