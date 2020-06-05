Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate Speaker, U.S. Ambassador hold talks

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 18:12
Kazakh Senate Speaker, U.S. Ambassador hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged thoughts on the issues of economic, sociocultural and political cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

The Senate Speaker informed the American diplomat of the chamber’s work to bring to life President Tokayev’s package of political reforms and the ongoing modernization in Kazakhstan spearheaded by the Head of State.

Maulen Ashimbayev went on to reiterate that Kazakhstan is committed to further continue the development of democratic processes and stressed the need to expand cooperation between parliamentarian of the two countries.


Parliament   Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023