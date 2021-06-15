Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Turkish Ambassador meet

    15 June 2021, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulem Ashimbayev has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

    The meeting focused on the issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and education.

    «Turkey is an important strategic partner of our country in political, cultural, economic, and investment areas, Since the first days of our independence Kazakh-Turkish relations have been developing dynamically in all spheres. Today our bilateral relations are moving towards a high level mostly thanks to close contacts between the Heads of out States,» said the Chairman of the Kazakh Senate.

    The sides pointed out the progressive development of integration of the Turkic-speaking nations within the Turkic Council.

    The Senate Speaker noted that interparliamentary cooperation also develops actively between the countries, commending the work done by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States in that area.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan and Turkey
