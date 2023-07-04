Kazakh Senate Speaker, Tengizchevroil General Director discuss future of oil industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with General Director at Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon to discuss the relevant issues of oil industry development as well as the company’s working plan, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the issues of introducing the most sophisticated technologies into production, especially in the context of Kazakhstan’s ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 as well as the water shortage problem raised by the Head of State at the Astana International Forum in early June.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of gas supplies aimed at meeting the domestic demand.

Kevin Lyon talked about the company’s plans for the future and expressed readiness to cooperate.