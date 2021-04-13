Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker sends congratulations on the start of Ramadan

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2021, 14:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev has congratulated Kazakhstan on the beginning of Ramadan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his Facebook account, Senate Chairman Ashimbayev extended his congratulations to all Muslims of the country on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, pointing out that it is a month of quiet, mercy, and kindness.

«Spiritual values encouraging wellbeing and cooperation are broadly promoted during the period (month of Ramadan). It is now a tradition to do good deeds, donate, and help the needy in 30 days of fasting,» reads his Facebook post.

Noting that this year Ramadan is celebrated at a time of global pandemic, the Kazakh Senate Speaker urged the citizens to follow the recommendations of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan while performing some traditional rites.


