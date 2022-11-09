Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meet
9 November 2022, 16:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam to discuss further cooperation for promoting global interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue, the Senate’s press service reports.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders for his participation in the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held this September and noted the great contribution of the Council of Elders in preserving peace, unity and religious tolerance in the international arena.

In his turn, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders noted high role of the Congress and Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue around the world.

