Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Russian ambassador meet

    23 April 2021, 16:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Maulen Ashimnayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, and Aleksey Borodavkin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia has taken place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

    The meeting focused on the further strengthening of cooperation between the two States, with the Kazakh Senate Speaker stressing the essential role of interparliamentary dialogue in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Noting the importance of interregional and cross-border cooperation, the Kazakh Senate Chairman said that interregional and cross-border trade account for around 70% of the trade turnover between the countries. He added that the Heads of State pay special attention to cross-border cooperation and that the two countries hold interregional cooperation forums, confirming the Senators’ support for and active participation in the Presidents’ initiatives.

    The Kazakh Senate Speaker also noted that both countries’ relations in scientific and education, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres develop effectively.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP