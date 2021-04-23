Kazakh Senate Speaker, Russian ambassador meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Maulen Ashimnayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, and Aleksey Borodavkin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia has taken place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

The meeting focused on the further strengthening of cooperation between the two States, with the Kazakh Senate Speaker stressing the essential role of interparliamentary dialogue in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Noting the importance of interregional and cross-border cooperation, the Kazakh Senate Chairman said that interregional and cross-border trade account for around 70% of the trade turnover between the countries. He added that the Heads of State pay special attention to cross-border cooperation and that the two countries hold interregional cooperation forums, confirming the Senators’ support for and active participation in the Presidents’ initiatives.

The Kazakh Senate Speaker also noted that both countries’ relations in scientific and education, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres develop effectively.



