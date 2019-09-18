Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker, reps of world and traditional religions meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2019, 21:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the XVIII sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with representatives of the leaders of the world and traditional religions, the Chamber’s press service reports.

At the meeting with Monsignor Khaled Akasheh, the secretary of the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims and bureau chief for Islam at the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, the Kazakh Speaker noted the contribution of Kazakhstani Catholics in strengthening peace and accord in the country.

In his turn, he reminded of the visit of the Pope to Kazakhstan in 2001 adding that the Pontiff may visit Kazakhstan in 2021 to attend the next VII Congress.

Secretary-General of the Association of Buddhists of China Xuecheng highlighted the work of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Centre for interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue underlining that China fully shares the high ideas of the Congress.

photo

As earlier reported, representatives of various religions and confessions from around the world gathered in the capital of Kazakhstan to attend the XVIII session of the Secretariat of the Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions.

photo

photo


