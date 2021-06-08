Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Senate Speaker receives Azerbaijan’s Ambassador

    8 June 2021, 15:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Asimbayev received Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The Speaker thanked the Ambassador for significant contribution to strengthening of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. He also noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important part Kazakhstan- Azerbaijan cooperation. He mentioned strengthening of bilateral ties as well as cooperation within international structures, such as CIS IPA, TURKPA, and OSCE PA.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Senate
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP