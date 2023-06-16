Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2023, 13:11
Kazakh Senate Speaker receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Photo: senate.parlam.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal al-Kahtani to discuss the prospects of further cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the Senate’s press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a close partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East and the two nations enjoy all-round cooperation. According to the Senate Speaker, constant political dialogue at the highest level sets the stage for the development of bilateral ties between Astana and Riyadh.

The bilateral partnership has gained momentum after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Jeddah last year. As a result of the visit, the sides signed 13 bilateral documents in the spheres of tourism, sport, agriculture, pharmaceutical and other industries.

Ashimbayev also praised the deepening of cooperation between Kazakhstani and Saudi parliamentarians and told the ambassador about the ambitious political reforms in Kazakhstan spearheaded by the Head of State.

The Senate Speaker invited religious leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take part in the jubilee session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions slated to be held this fall.


News
