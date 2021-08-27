Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker, President of Swiss Federal Assembly’s National Council meet

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2021, 15:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimabyev and Speaker of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland Andreas Aebi have met, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh upper chamber.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Speaker expressed confidence that the visit of the Swiss delegation to Kazakhstan will give a new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation. He highlighted that Switzerland is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues relating to the trade and economic and social and humanitarian cooperation.

The Senate Speaker underlined that Kazakhstan and Switzerland have the same position on the global issues of today and successfully cooperation bilaterally as well as multilaterally.

In addition, the Senate Chairman underscored the importance of further developing and strengthening of interparliamentary relations and updating the work of cooperation groups within the Kazakh and Swiss Parliaments.

Mr. Andreas Aebi was informed on the work of the Senate of Parliament, including legal support of reforms and initiatives of the Kazakh President aimed at democratizing the political system. In addition, the prospects for interregional cooperation and the measures taken by Kazakhstan in the fight against the coronavirus infection spread were discussed.


