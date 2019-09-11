Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker, Palestinian Ambassador debate investment cooperation issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2019, 20:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva received Ambassador of Palestine to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The diplomat conveyed congratulations to the Senate Speaker on behalf of the Palestinian National Council on her election as the chairwoman of the Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and wished her success.

He also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support and cooperation in the key issues of the international agenda.

The parties debated the opportunities for widening investment cooperation, facilitating visa regime for the nationals of Palestine.


Foreign policy    Senate  
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
