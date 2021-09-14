Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media hold talks

    14 September 2021, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with Teresa Ribeiro, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh Speaker highlighted the country’s commitment to promoting the OSCE key directions in security, as well as ensuring the freedom of word.

    He added that Kazakhstan consistently promulgates significance of the OSCE's comprehensive concept of security which covers the politico-military; the economic and environmental; and the human dimensions. He noted that Kazakhstan attaches great significance to providing freedom of speech and the media. The Speaker stressed that Kazakhstan works at improving situation in safeguarding for the rights to freedom of expression, creates conditions for updating the country’s mass media and development of competitive mass media of Kazakhstan.

    In a conclusion Ashimbayev expressed hope that the visit of Teresa Ribeiro will let cement ties and give an additional impulse to cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy OSCE Mass media Senate Kazakhstan
