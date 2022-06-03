Kazakh Senate Speaker, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss upcoming referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau this week, Kazinform has learned from the Senate’s press service.

During the talks Speaker Ashimbayev briefed the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the comprehensive reforms in sociopolitical spheres underway in Kazakhstan. The Senate Speaker pointed out the proposed initiatives are expected to dramatically change the existing political system as well as call for ambitious constitutional reforms.

He went on to give an in-depth insight into the proposed amendments into the Constitution and the importance of holding the referendum at this point in history. Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized Kazakhstan is planning to hold an open and transparent referendum in line with the legislation of the country and international norms.

At the meeting the sides also noted that this year marks 30 years since Kazakhstan accessed the OSCE, expressing keen interest in further developing a constructive cooperation, including in the parliamentary dimension.

Speaker Ashimbayev commended the role of the OSCE PA, reiterating that Kazakhstan stands ready to cooperate with the organization.

Maulen Ashimbayev and Zbigniew Rau also touched upon the issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland and expressed confidence the ties will strengthen further.