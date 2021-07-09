Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with UN GA President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and the United Nations and its agencies.

«Interaction with the UN is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Presently, 27 UN agencies function in Kazakhstan,» Speaker Ashimbayev said at the meeting.

The Senate Speaker went on to brief Volkan Bozkir on the overriding political and democratic reforms implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides also debated the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan. Speaker Ashimbayev stressed that parliaments play an important role in implementing the SDGs through the adoption of corresponding laws, adding that Kazakhstani senators are ready to cooperate in that respect.

In conclusion, Maulen Ashimbayev expressed gratitude to the UN GA President for the scheduled annual session of the UN GA commemorating the International Day against Nuclear Tests. Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to this day because August 29 is the day of the official closure of the Semipalatinsk testing site. According to Ashimbayev, it is of paramount historical importance not only for Kazakhstan, but for the entire humanity.

Volkan Bozkir later tweeted that he had an informative meeting with Maulen Ashimbayev focusing on the role of parliaments in implementing the UN GA objectives and more.