Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 September 2021, 15:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maulen Ashimbayev, Speaker of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament, has held a meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Speaker emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey are based on the strategic partnership as well as shared history, cultures, and languages.

Mr. Ashimbayev noted that special attention is attached to the development of interaction between the countries by Kazakh and Turkey Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He went on to say that First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev keeps paying great attention to further strengthening of brotherly relations between the countries.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing enhancing the high-level cooperation within parliamentary diplomacy both bilaterally and multilaterally.

«It is important to strengthen interaction between parliamentarians of the two countries in the coming period by organizing regular meetings of cooperation groups of relevant committees, holding round tables, and sharing legislative experience to discuss and form common proposals for developing bilateral relations and on international agenda,» said the Kazakh Senate Speaker.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for developing partnership in logistics, digital technology, space, tourism, culture, education, and trade and economic relations.


