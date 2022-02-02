Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Japanese Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

At the meeting Speaker Ashimbayev briefed Ambassador Yamada on the key priorities in Kazakhstan’s development at the new stage of Independence recently outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed that the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament will continue to carry out its lawmaking activity and ensuring the President’s modernization agenda.

Speaker Ashimbayev went on to add that presently the country assumes steps to create conditions for development of SMEs, eradicate social inequality and reduce disproportions in the development of regions. In addition, Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that recent upgrade of the system of public administration includes strengthening of the principles of meritocracy, openness and fight against corruption.

The sides also touched upon deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Speaker Ashimbayev expressed hope for more dynamic contacts with Japanese colleagues and within ‘Kazakhstan-Japan’ Parliamentary Friendship League. He believes that Kazakhstani and Japanese parliamentarians can work jointly on many issues, including the ones of economy, trade, investment, green technologies’ attraction to Kazakhstan, ecology and more.

For his part, Ambassador Yamada said Japanese MPs are keen to step up cooperation with their colleagues from Kazakhstan. He added that the Japanese side highly appreciates Kazakh President’s stance on preserving and improving investment climate in Kazakhstan. He reiterated that Japanese investors intend to continue to invest into Kazakhstan’s economy development.