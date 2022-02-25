Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Italian ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

Ashimbayev told the diplomat about the measures taken in the country in the social and economic and public and political spheres as part of the implementation of Head of State Tokayev's policy aiming at the country's modernization.

The sides noted the dynamic expansion of cooperation between the two countries, including within the legislative bodies.

«Our inter-parliamentary ties are developing dynamically, with the groups of friendship in the two countries' parliaments being the solid foundation of such a dialogue. I think it is necessary to more actively use the potential of these groups with the aim of establishing exchanges of views on issues of mutual interest. Kazakh deputies are also interested in developing multilateral contacts with Italian parliamentarians within the OSCE PA, PACE, and Interparliamentary Union,» said Ashimbayev.

The importance to strengthen the interaction within the parliaments was also noted by the Italian ambassador. He also pointed out that official Rome fully supports the reforms undertaken by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sees them as timely. According to Mr. Marco Alberti, Italy also welcomes the activity of Kazakhstan within the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The sides noted their interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of innovation, education, and other areas.

The Senate Speaker also noted that Kazakh parliamentarians are ready to help to further attract Italian investment in the country as well as take additional legislative measures to improve the investment climate if necessary.



