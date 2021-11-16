Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets with PACE President

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2021, 18:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev met with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rik Daems to discuss issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the PACE, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Speaker Ashimbayev noted the importance of cooperation with PACE and participation of its deputies in observation missions during elections and other events in Kazakhstan. He expressed satisfaction that after stabilization of the situation with the coronavirus pandemic those contacts are gradually restoring. Ashimbayev went on to express interest in further development of a constructive dialogue with European colleagues.

The sides exchanged views on issues of further democratization of Kazakhstan’s political system. Maulen Ashimbayev gave an insight into the modernization agenda spearheaded by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and the political reforms implemented within the framework of that agenda. He added that the political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan at the President’s initiative are of strategic character.

Speaker Ashimbayev also expressed readiness to further step up cooperation with the PACE in various spheres.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Senate Speaker reiterated that Kazakhstan is keen to promote the agenda of the said political reforms, take further steps to protect human rights. In his words, the deputies of the Kazakh Senate are ready to play an active role in that work.

