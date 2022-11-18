Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA

18 November 2022, 17:38

18 November 2022, 17:38

Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Kazakh presidential election observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Speaker stressed that all necessary measures are in place to hold the elections in keeping with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international standards.

Ashimbayev draw attention to the significance of the upcoming elections and informed the observers on the ongoing reforms in the country to further develop the political system, eliminate risks to monopolize power, and strengthen the fundamental principles of democracy.

According to him, Kazakhstan adopted a number of key constitutional laws aimed at enhancing the system of human rights protection, ensure a balance of powers, and responsibility among the branches of power as well as center and regions.

At the meeting, the delegation’s head Erol Kaya said that the TurkPA observation mission is to objectively assess the election campaign.

10 international organizations and 641 observers from foreign countries have been accredited to monitor the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The special headquarters operates to assist observation missions.

Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20.