Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA

18 November 2022, 17:38
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
18 November 2022, 17:38

Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Kazakh presidential election observers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Speaker stressed that all necessary measures are in place to hold the elections in keeping with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international standards.

Ashimbayev draw attention to the significance of the upcoming elections and informed the observers on the ongoing reforms in the country to further develop the political system, eliminate risks to monopolize power, and strengthen the fundamental principles of democracy.

According to him, Kazakhstan adopted a number of key constitutional laws aimed at enhancing the system of human rights protection, ensure a balance of powers, and responsibility among the branches of power as well as center and regions.

At the meeting, the delegation’s head Erol Kaya said that the TurkPA observation mission is to objectively assess the election campaign.

10 international organizations and 641 observers from foreign countries have been accredited to monitor the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The special headquarters operates to assist observation missions.

Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20.


Related news
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Presidential candidate Tokayev’s supporters meet with voters in Mangistau rgn
Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News