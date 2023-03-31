Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Israeli Ambassador Edwin Glusman discuss partnership development

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2023, 15:48
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Israeli Ambassador Edwin Glusman discuss partnership development Photo: senate.parlam.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, held a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Kazakhstan Edwin Yabo Glusman discussing the issues of further strengthening of cooperation and expansion of partnership between the countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of parliament.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Senate Speaker congratulated Edwin Glusman on the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence and noted that Kazakhstan and Israel have multifaceted and close partner relations based on friendship and mutual trust.

«Kazakhstan sees Israel as the key partner in promoting the dialogue of civilizations and bringing peoples of the world closer together. We’re grateful to Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Baruch Lau for their active participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of world and Traditional Religions,» said Ashimbayev, adding that the Congress works on promoting peace and accord among peoples, interreligious dialogue and strengthening moral values in the modern world.

The Senate Speaker draw attention to the results of the large-scale political modernization underway in the country upon the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Israeli ambassador commended the social and political changes ongoing in Kazakhstan and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in all areas. The sides also stressed the importance of strengthening interparliamentary interaction.


