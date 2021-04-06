Go to the main site
    Kazakh Senate Speaker, Japanese Ambassador meet

    6 April 2021, 17:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met with Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kasai Tatsuhiko, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The sides debated further strengthening of cooperation between the two nations, including inter-parliamentary collaboration. The speaker noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to creating favorable investment climate. Kazakhstan actively works at attracting foreign investors and protecting their rights. Pursuant to the President’s task all necessary amendments were inserted into the country’s legislation.

    The speaker noted that the states enjoy good relations in cultural and humanitarian sphere. He also thanked the Government of Japan for its assistance during the pandemic.

    In conclusion Ashimbayev highlighted that the Kazakh Senate will further work at strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

