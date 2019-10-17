Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker invites Czech business to expand cooperation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 October 2019, 20:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Radek Vondráček, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The talks focused on prospects of the joint projects in agriculture, transit and transport infrastructure, energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and tourism.

The Speaker stated that the Czech Republic is one of the most promising trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan in the EU and the deepening of relations between the nations is of great importance. She urged Czech businessmen to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Radek Vondráček highly appreciated the level of bilateral ties and pointed out the great potential for their further development. He also outlined the importance of the realization of the Nurly Zhol state infrastructure development program expressing interest in widening cooperation in this direction.

