Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Japanese Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev held talks with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of inter-parliamentary ties as well as the issues of bilateral economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Speaker Ashimbayev reiterated the interest of Kazakhstani parliamentarian in the development of fruitful cooperation with their Japanese colleagues both in bilateral format and within the framework of the international parliamentary organizations.



