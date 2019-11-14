Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Armenian counterpart

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 November 2019, 19:48
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of development of bilateral inter-parliamentary ties and interaction within the framework of parliamentary organizations.

Dariga Nazarbayeva emphasized that Armenia is Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union.

«Relations between our countries at this stage are developing dynamically in the atmosphere of full mutual understanding and trust. I hope we will preserve it and further develop it for the benefit of our peoples,» she said.

She continued by stressing the importance of Kazakhstan-Armenia interaction within the CIS IPA, CSTO PA and OSCE PA.

Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, called the Kazakh-Armenian relations friendly. He also pointed out that Armenia attaches great importance to the dynamic development of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation with Kazakhstan.

After the meeting the delegation of Kazakhstani senators led by Dariga Nazarbayeva planted trees in the Alley of Chairmen in the park of the National Assembly of Armenia. According to Nazarbayeva, the trees will remind of the ties of friendship uniting the two countries.

