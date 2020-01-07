Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Religion

    Kazakh Senate Speaker extends Christmas greetings

    7 January 2020, 11:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva sent congratulations on Orthodox Christmas to Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, the Senate’s press service reports.

    Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulated all the Orthodox believers of Kazakhstan on this holiday.

    «Christmas is the holiday of eternal spiritual values that unites representatives of different nations and cultures. Christmas days teach to value life and live in harmony with those around you. This holiday brings peace, kindness, good thoughts and deeds,» the letter reads wishing everyone peace, love, wellbeing and prosperity.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Religion Senate
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
    5 Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post