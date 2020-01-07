Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker extends Christmas greetings

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2020, 11:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva sent congratulations on Orthodox Christmas to Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, the Senate’s press service reports.

Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulated all the Orthodox believers of Kazakhstan on this holiday.

«Christmas is the holiday of eternal spiritual values that unites representatives of different nations and cultures. Christmas days teach to value life and live in harmony with those around you. This holiday brings peace, kindness, good thoughts and deeds,» the letter reads wishing everyone peace, love, wellbeing and prosperity.


