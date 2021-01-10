Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakh Senate Speaker casts his vote in parliamentary elections

    10 January 2021, 09:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, situated at the National Library, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today, January 10. 10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

    As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Senate Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP