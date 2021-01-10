Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakh Senate Speaker casts his vote in parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 09:52
Kazakh Senate Speaker casts his vote in parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, situated at the National Library, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today, January 10. 10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.


Senate   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11