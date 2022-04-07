Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh Senate Speaker believes situation in Bucha will be investigated under UN aegis

    7 April 2022, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev believes the situation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha is a tragedy and it should be investigated under the aegis of the United Nations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Asked about the situation in Bucha on the sidelines of the plenary session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Speaker Ashimbayev stressed it is a huge tragedy, adding that he believes it will be investigated under the aegis of international organizations.

    He noted that the right thing for the UN to do is to form a special commission and carry out a full and unbiased investigation into the circumstances and causes of the incident. The commission should collect all the information and meet with local population at the scene to draw conclusions and present the findings to the international community.

    Ashimbayev also urged to exercise restraint, avoid accusations and conduct the investigation under the aegis of the UN.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    3 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP