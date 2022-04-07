Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Senate Speaker believes situation in Bucha will be investigated under UN aegis

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2022, 13:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev believes the situation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha is a tragedy and it should be investigated under the aegis of the United Nations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asked about the situation in Bucha on the sidelines of the plenary session of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Speaker Ashimbayev stressed it is a huge tragedy, adding that he believes it will be investigated under the aegis of international organizations.

He noted that the right thing for the UN to do is to form a special commission and carry out a full and unbiased investigation into the circumstances and causes of the incident. The commission should collect all the information and meet with local population at the scene to draw conclusions and present the findings to the international community.

Ashimbayev also urged to exercise restraint, avoid accusations and conduct the investigation under the aegis of the UN.


